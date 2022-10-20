JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) and the Barnett Reservoir Foundation renamed the Lakeshore Park after the late Bobby Cleveland.

Organizers held a public dedication ceremony on Thursday for the renaming ceremony. The park will be known as Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore.

Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for his work as the outdoors writer for the Clarion Ledger. He lived near the reservoir and fished often.

After he left the newspaper in 2012, he became the spokesman for the PRVWSD, which is the state agency that manages the reservoir.

Cleveland died in a car accident in April. He was 67.