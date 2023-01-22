GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project.

The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have 18 lanes of bowling, eight VIP bowling lanes, party rooms, a restaurant and bar, an arcade and more.

Rav Bedi and his partners Satvinder Bedi and Navjot Thind have children, but face the issue of having to travel to Rankin County for family fun. The trio chose Gluckstadt to bring family entertainment to Madison County.

According to the newspaper, Rav said he plans to begin site work in the first quarter of 2024. Right now, the project is in the design phase. He said he expects the business to open in mid-2025.