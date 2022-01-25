SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County School District Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a plot of land for a new high school on Tuesday, January 25.

The land, which is 103 acres, is located on Highway 49 just north of Howard Industries and south of AirSouth Heating and Cooling. The location will be the home of a new consolidated high school.

School district leaders said they expect the Final Purchase Agreement to be completed in 60 days after the property is surveyed and environmental and legal requirements are met.