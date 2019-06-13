Lane closure on Spillway Road in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said Bob Anthony Parkway, also known as Spillway Road, will be down to one lane on Thursday, June 13.

The closure starts after 10:00 a.m. on small portions of one lane of the upper and lower road across the dam. The lanes will be close dintermittently so crews can repair traffic cameras in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution where workers are present.

There will be no lane closures between the peak traffic hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.