Lane closures for road work in Ridgeland

Later on tonight I-55 southbound traffic will be closed intermittently for 30-minute periods beginning at 10 pm until 6 am Tuesday.

The interstate will be closed every night of this week so Eutaw Construction can install the Lake Harbour Drive Extension bridge beams.

Natchez Trace Parkway and Old Agency Road southbound ramps will remain closed until 6:00 am each morning.

The contractor coordinated the event with MDOT and Ridgeland Police Department.

Commercial vehicle will detour onto Colony Park Boulevard to US Highway 51. Local traffic can detour at any exit north of Old Agency Road.