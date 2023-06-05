BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be temporary lane closures on Old Highway 471 in Brandon this week.

According to city officials, crews will resurface asphalt on Old Highway 471 from the Orchard View Subdivision to Value Road.

The work will take place from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9.

All businesses will be accessible, according to officials. However, drivers are asked to use the alternate route on the new Highway 471 when possible.

Officials said the closure will not affect Value Road.