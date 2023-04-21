JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be lane closures on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Tuesday, April 25.

According to MDOT, the closures will be on I-55 south between Lakeland Drive and Woodrow Wilson Avenue between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Although traffic will remain passable in the open lanes, the guardrail repair requires multiple lanes to close as crews perform the work. Drivers should expect a moderate traffic impact and be prepared for potential sudden stops during the closure timeframe.

MDOT officials said the work is weather dependent.