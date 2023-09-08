MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced temporary lane closures for State Route 463 in Madison County.

The closures will take place on SR 463 between Chestnut Hill Road and Stribling Road. According to MDOT, the closures will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14.

Crews will clear the right of way during the temporary lane closures. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the work zone.

Drivers are advised to slow down and pay close attention to the flagmen.