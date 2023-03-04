JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City leaders in Jackson called on neighbors to stop trashing Jackson. It’s one of the city’s newest initiatives to beautify the city.

Volunteers from all over the city answered the call and went into the community to pick up trash and debris.

At Lanier High School, students and faculty spent their Saturday morning giving back to the community that serves them.

“We’re proud of this school and we’re proud of the local community. So, we want the community to look good. When we heard about the event, everybody just came out on their own. We didn’t press anybody to do it. It’s been good to see the spirit here today and we’re going to get everything knocked out,” said Gerry Pope, a JROTC instructor for the school.

He adds it’s the responsibility of the citizens of Jackson to respect and keep it clean.