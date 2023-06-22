JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum Trail unveiled its newest public art installation on Thursday, featuring the largest mural in Mississippi.

“A Journey Through Jackson” was designed and installed by local artist, Gavin Bird. The mural spans 478 feet along the trail in Belhaven Heights Park.

“The trail is practical, but we also want it to be beautiful,” said David Pharr, Jackson Heart Foundation Board Member. “By partnering with local artists for public art commissions, we can give the trail a personal, creative touch that will make the experience of traveling along it even more enjoyable. We’ve seen trails like this in other cities help by physically connecting the city, but we’ve also seen all of the opportunities they create for public art displays to help beautify the city at the same time. This beautiful, massive new mural is just another reason to visit the Museum Trail.”

The new mural was led and supported by the Jackson Heart Foundation and Red Dot Storage. The Museum Trail is Jackson’s first multi-use trail system, located in the heart of the city.

Organizers broke ground on Phase II of the trail last week, and with its completion the Museum Trail will span from Belhaven to Downtown Jackson to the LeFleur Museum District.

The new mural, “A Journey Through Jackson,” can be accessed through Belhaven Heights Park.