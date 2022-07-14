JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jobs for Jacksonians partnered with Last Call Sports Grill to host a job fair on Thursday, July 14. The job fair was held at Last Call Sports Grill on Old Square Road.

Leaders with Jobs for Jacksonians said they partnered with the restaurant because they were informed about the need fore more employees.

Last Call is currently hiring for all positions, including bartenders, cooks, line preps, servers, hostess, dishwashers and assistance managers.

Rahul Chaddha, owner of Last Call Sports Grill, said current employees have had to deal with more stress recently due to an increase in patrons.

“Our business has been very strong lately, and I just want to help take the load off of our current staff,” said Chaddha. “We want to continue to entertain our existing clientele while also caring for our staff.”

Chaddha said positions will still be open after the job fair. Interested candidates must attach their resume with their application.

Last Call is offering full-time and part-time positions.