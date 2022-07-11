JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last Call Sports Grill will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the business located at 1428 Old Square Road in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Bartenders

Barbacks

Cooks

Line Preps

Servers

Hostess

Dishwashers

Assistant Managers

Last Call are offering full-time and part-time positions.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Face masks will be required.