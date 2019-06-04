Last goodbyes said at service for Sen. Thad Cochran

In Rudyard Kipling’s words, “If you can walk with Kings, nor keep the common touch” could very well describe Thad Cochran and the vast array of people from all over mourning his loss.

WJTV 12’s Terrance Friday met with people outside the church where his funeral was held… all of whom had a personal connection to the senator.

People came because of what Thad Cochran meant to them, people like Anna Elliot who has known the senator since she was a freshman at Ole Miss.

“It (the service) was so blessed and I know he’s happy,” Elliot says. “I just thought it was the best funeral I’ve ever been to. I know Thad is happy as can be. He’s up in heaven”



There was an outpouring of love and support at his service, it’s easy to see that he had a far-reaching impact on a lot of people. Hibbett Neel was one of them.

“Besides being a wonderful person which he really was, he was a moderate senator that worked on both sides of the aisle and God knows we need his legacy to continue,” Neel said.

“I want him to be remembered as a wonderful man who cared so much for Mississippi and one who has helped us in so many ways. The spirit that he had, and the words that he used will continue with the rest of us for a long time”

Flowood Mayor Gary Rhoads says he walked the walk.

“He was always an inspiration with how he conducted himself. Not only is a senator but as an individual. He was one that you wanted to emulate and according to the good lord, that’s the way you supposed to be. He set a great example.”

While each person has a personal story with Senator Cochran, the common denominator is the outstanding person that he was in the amazing legacy that he leaves behind