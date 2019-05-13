Local News

Last-minute Mother's Day discounts for procrastinators

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 07:04 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 07:05 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - If you've procrastinated on getting your mom a Mother's Day gift, there are last-minute deals to be had.

1-800 flowers is offering 20-percent off of your order with code "mom" at checkout.

For athletic mother's, Fitbit has a deal of 30-percent off fitness trackers.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center