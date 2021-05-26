Late civil rights activist C.T. Vivian receives official day of recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – C.T. Vivian Day was held in the City of Jackson on Wednesday, May 26. The late civil rights leader was honored during the History is Lunch program at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Jackson’s First Lady Ebony Lumumba presented the proclamation to Vivian’s daughter, Denise.

“For the city to do this and acknowledge a negative past to their history and come forward to something greater is inspiration and the family is thankful. I kind of like this city,” said Denise.

“60 years later for a day to be named in this city where he was beaten and taken to jail is a beautiful poetic moment of justice,” said Lumumba.

Copies of C.T. Vivan’s autobiography are available in the Two Mississippi Museums.