MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – An event to celebrate Officer Appreciation Week was held at Georgia Blue in Madison on Friday, May 20.

The 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon was sponsored by Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett and Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.). They held the event to thank officer for the sacrifices they make.

“I’ve never seen such a selfless group of people as law enforcement. For that, thank you. That pat on the back, that, ‘Appreciate what you do.’ That’s what keeps them going. That’s what we’re all about today,” said Bramlett.

“Our area is great because of the safety they provide that gives us the ability to live, worship and raise a family. It’s important as a community, as elected officials, that we recognize their sacrifice, and we honor them during this week,” said Guest.

Events marking law enforcement appreciation took place this week in communities across the state.