Law enforcement participate in active shooter drill at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police, Jackson Public Schools campus enforcement and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department joined forces at Siwell Middle School for an active shooter training.

“It’s the kickoff of our first annual training as far as our emergency management is concerned,” said JPD Firearms Instructor Sergeant Keith Palmer.

Officials said they hope to never receive an active shooter call, but they need to be prepared just in case. They were separated into groups while some officers ran from the fictional shooter.

Others searched the school with their fake guns drawn trying to find the shooter. JPD Firearms Sergeant Keith Palmer said this event not only helps them train for potential danger, but it also helps bridge the gap between the different local enforcement agencies.

“As agencies when something goes out, we all should work together. Whether it’s here or with other jurisdictions we hear the call and go to serve. It’s important to train with the along with all of the rest of the agencies.”

Authorities said since they can’t always get to the scene immediately, teachers are also trained to keep students safe until help arrives.

“When they come in throughout the year and when they are first employed with Jackson Public Schools, they go through crisis training,” said Sgt. Palmer.

He also shared they plan to schedule more crisis management trainings with all three law enforcement agencies throughout the school year.