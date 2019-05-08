Law erases potentially costly demand for county supervisors

A new Mississippi law erases personal debt that some county supervisors were facing for insurance coverage.

House Bill 1249 became law when Gov. Phil Bryant signed it April 18. It allows counties to pay for life insurance and health insurance expenses for dependents of county employees, including retroactive payments.

A previous law said any county employee wanting dependent coverage must submit a written request, and the entire cost of that coverage must be paid by the employee.

The Daily Leader reports that since about 2000, Lincoln County supervisors used county money for dependents’ coverage, partly as a way to help low-paid government employees.

State Auditor Shad White in recent months sent a $1.6 million demand to Lincoln County supervisors for repayment. The new law erases the need for that payment.