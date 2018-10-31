Law Professor weighs in on President's plan to challenge Birthright Citizenship Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - One week ahead of the midterm elections president trump is promising to challenge birthright citizenship.

In an interview with political news site, Axios, President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order challenging the 150 year old Citizenship Clause.

"Now how ridiculous, we are the only country in the world where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the US. For 85 years with all the benefits. It is ridiculous. It is ridiculous the 14th amendment, passed after the civil war, specifically states "all persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens," President Trump stated.

A controversial statement that has many wondering, does the president have the power to do this, or is it just a ploy to gain more republican votes ahead of the midterm election?

"What he has the authority to do, one guesses, is to issue a statement that he intends to execute laws along interpretation of the word, citizen that excludes children born to undocumented immigrants," Mississippi College Law Professor Matt Steffey explained.

Mississippi College, School of Law Professor, Matt Steffey, says the President's statement is an intent of action resting on the hope that the Supreme Court will change its mind about what the citizenship clause means.

"Until the court changes its interpretation, or until there's a constitutional amendment, which is impossible as a practical matter, the law is if you were born here you are a US citizen," Steffey said.

The professor continued with his own thoughts on what could happen, "What I believe will happen is that immediately that law will be challenged, and almost just as quickly, a judge will issue an injunction declaring that interpretation void, as unconstitutional."

However Steffey says it's no coincidence the statement was made just a week before voters head to the polls.

"From the president's perspective this is a win, win. It's like buying a lottery ticket on the off chance that courts make a historic change, of course then he gets his policy, in the mean time we're now talking about it," he explained.

A tactic he's seen politicians use many times before.

"It reminds me of the many many times I've had conversations like this, where a law comes suddenly out to ban abortion, or to restore school prayer, backed by folks who know that the constitution says otherwise, but the conversation turns to school prayer, turns to abortion," Steffey said.

The President has not said when he would sign the order.