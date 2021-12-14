LaWanda Harris resigns from JMAA Board after 7 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Chairwoman LaWanda D. Harris has resigned from the Board of Commissioners after seven years of public service.

According to leaders with JMAA, Harris played a key role in honoring Jackson’s aviation history by working with Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) staff to ensure the city’s national landmark airport terminal building at Hawkins Field was recognized.

During her time as Chairwoman, Southwest Airlines rejoined the airport. Harris also worked through the coronavirus pandemic.