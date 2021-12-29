Lawrence County deputies encourage neighbors to lock cars after multiple auto burglaries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawrence County deputies are investigating a string of auto burglaries that occurred on Tuesday, December 28.

Deputies first responded to an auto burglary in the Jayess area before learning of several others break-ins that happened the same day. They said the suspects took perfume, cologne and some jewelry.

Walthall County deputies reported auto burglaries in which a gun and a camera were stolen.

Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett encouraged neighbors to lock their cars because only unlocked cars were burglarized. Anyone with information about the burglaries can call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-587-2961.