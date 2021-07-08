Lawrence County Hospital receives $8K donation from Georgia-Pacific

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Georgia-Pacific Monticello recently donated $8,000 to Lawrence County Hospital, according to The Daily Leader.

The donation is part of a partnership between the local hospital and the pulp and paper company.

“Lawrence County Hospital and staff greatly appreciate the support and cooperation from Georgia-Pacific in providing the generous donation given to our hospital,” said CEO Phillip Langston. “We look forward to being able to continue to provide quality healthcare for our community with the help of partners like Georgia-Pacific.”