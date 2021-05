LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawrence County School District announced on Tuesday that students will be released from school early due to expected severe weather conditions.

District leaders said all kindergarten through 8th grade students will be dismissed at noon and high school students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

On-campus classes are scheduled to resume Thursday, May 6, after Wednesday’s Virtual Learning Day. Employees will resume regular work schedule on Wednesday.