Lawrence County School District receives $600K grant

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the Lawrence County School District a $600,742 federal grant through the Rural United States Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grant (RUS-DLT).

Officials said that the district will purchase 75-inch interactive panels, video conference cameras, classroom equipment and professional development rooms with the funds.

Lawrence County Technology and Career Center Director Dr. Jeff Quinn said that these technologies will support access to college courses, dual credit classes, teacher sharing, professional development, behavioral health services and workforce training.