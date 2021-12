LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will host their annual snack drive to benefit Children’s of Mississippi.

Neighbors are encouraged to drop off individually-wrapped snacks like gummies, chips, cookies, snack cakes, goldfish, pretzels and crackers.

Snacks can be dropped off at donation boxes located a the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office or Ramey’s Marketplace.

The drive will end on December 16.