JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – District Judge Carlton W. Reeves dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit that was filed against the Jackson-Hinds Library System and its Board of Trustees Chair Rickey Jones.

Former library system Executive Director Patricia Furr filed the lawsuit, denying the reasons for her termination. She was accused of fostering a hostile work environment and misappropriation of funds.

The Northside Sun reported the case was dismissed with prejudice, keeping the issue permanently dismissed from court. Additionally, each party was ordered to cover their own costs.

Furr was seeking $1 million in damages in her lawsuit.