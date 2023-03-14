JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit claims the Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) executive director misused hundreds of thousands of dollars of the charity’s funds.

The Clarion Ledger reported Jon Salem is suing the organization for wrongful termination. He claimed he was fired by Executive Director Silbrina Wright after raising concerns about her spending habits.

According to the lawsuit, Wright used grant funds intended for the Jackson Public School District (JPS) in order to cover some of those costs, including a trip to Disney World. The newspaper reported Salem told Wright that misspending the funds could prevent the city from receiving further grants.

The reported stated Salem was fired by August 19, 2022, after he was suspended on August 1, 2022.

The complaint was filed in Rankin County Circuit Court on Friday, March 10. Salem is seeking more than $200,000 in damages. Wright has not responded to the accusations.