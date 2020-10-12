Leaders address crime in Jackson during Faith and Blue Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police officers in Jackson ended the Faith and Blue Weekend with a prayer service on Monday. The service happened after a violent weekend in the city.

Several of the officers and clergy members met on the steps of the Jackson Police Department and prayed for peace in the city.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said, “You’ve gotta have a personal life that’s surrounding Christ Jesus, because I wouldn’t dare put this uniform on if I didn’t know God. My faith has kept me strong. I know it can keep everybody else to stay strong too if they just look up toward heaven.”

Leaders with JPD said they cannot fix the crime problem alone. They said it’s also up to community members to help stop crime in the city.

