JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, leaders had a lot to go over.

Several contracts for municipal services were considered and approved, and leaders discussed ways to avoid a future impasse over trash services. However, they didn’t agree on any lasting solutions.

One thing they did agree to do was to rename the Jackson Police Department headquarters building after the late Police Chief Lee Vance.

Vance was the former sheriff for Hinds County. He died due to complications from the coronavirus in 2021.