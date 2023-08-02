MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders broke ground on a new road project in Madison County on Wednesday, August 2. The project calls for the construction of 1.3 miles of new two-lane roadway from Parkway East to U.S. Highway 51.

Reunion Parkway will eventually connect I-55, U.S. 51 and Bozeman Road. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOC) officials, the road will provide a much-needed east/west corridor that will help move traffic safely and efficiently to accommodate new homes, schools and additional economic development opportunities.

“I commend this community for putting together a plan and pursuing this plan through the process of bringing together all the players to collaborate at the state, local and federal level. This process gets results,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Once all phases are complete, this community will have another safe and efficient east/west corridor, which will bring economic development opportunities with it. It’s a win/win.”

The project will have three phases. This phase calls for the construction of new bridges over Bear Creek and the CN Railroad, along with construction of bicycle lanes on each side of the new roadway.

This phase of the project is anticipated to be completed during the spring of 2025.