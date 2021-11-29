Leaders cut ribbon on railroad crossing upgrades in Copiah County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders cut the ribbon on several upgrades that were made to a Copiah County railroad crossing.

The Alonzo railroad crossing is a small county road that connects about a dozen homes to County Line Road. Before placing signals and gates at the crossing, the county had to widen the roadway so that the crossing arms would not trap a vehicle exiting the crossing.

“I saw a news report about an accident that occurred at this crossing during the summer of 2019 while campaigning. As soon as I became Commissioner in January 2020, I made this crossing a safety priority for the Central District to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “The coordination of these upgrades dates back even further. I am honored to be here on this momentous day for citizens of Copiah County.”

Commissioner Simmons was joined by Daniel Minter, brother of Alonzo Minter, who was killed in an accident at the crossing in October 2010. In 2013, Minter worked with local officials to officially name the crossing “Alonzo’s Crossing.”