JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working on a new project that’s designed to improve the water flow in South Jackson

For years, neighbors in the area have had frequent water pressure issues.

The five-mile-long line is expected to provide connection to the storage facility at the J.H. Fewell plant and will have the capacity of up to four times the water flow from the existing lines.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the project has been years in the making. While the line will provide some relief, leaders said the project will not solve all of Jackson’s water infrastructure issues.

“I remind our residents that we are in a continuing state of emergency because I have stated that the systems we have are the systems we have until we replace those. The fight to secure funding in order to approve our drinking water systems; this is not one of those challenges,” said Lumumba.

“I’m very excited for this project, that we’re able to complete this long-range goal, but this doesn’t solve everything. But it is a major cause in overall system reliability, redundancy and improvement,” said Interim City Engineer Robert Lee.

The project will cost about $7.6 million and is expected to be completed in October 2022.