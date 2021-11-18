Leaders tour possible holding facility for misdemeanor offenders in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office toured the Jackson Detention Center. The facility could be the future location for a misdemeanor jail.

Since March 2020, the City of Jackson hasn’t had a misdemeanor holding facility. Police Chief James Davis said there’s been a lack of space. They field-released nearly 3,300 people that should went to jail. He added that the jail is the number one tool that’s needed to keep the City of Jackson safe.

“Some of our misdemeanors have turned into felonies because they feel that they can break the law in Jackson, and there’s no consequences because we don’t have a jail. Now, you can no longer tell officers you have nowhere to take me. Because if you do so many misdemeanors, you become a felon, and now we can prevent that and keep innocent people innocent and send a message out there to let them know that if you break the law in Jackson, you will go to jail,” said Davis.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said the board is all-in with trying to open the jail. At this time, contractors are making their initial assessment to determine the cost of repairs.