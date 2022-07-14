JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leavell Woods Baseball Field has been around for more than 60 years but the upkeep of the park has been slightly neglected.

Luckily president of the park, Eric Barbour has big plans including a park revamp Saturday, July 16.

Church volunteers and family friends will help Barbour to revamp the park with hopes of bringing a little league baseball program back to the City of Jackson.

The revamp includes new tops for the dugouts, fresh paint, new nets on the batting cages, field work and other general maintenance projects.

Barbour said his main purpose is to create something positive for the kids to do and reintroducing baseball to the community is a great way to do it.

Leavell Woods has been around over 60 years and it was a staple in the community. We had a lot of good things going on out here. They had children playing baseball every Friday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesdays. So we just I want to bring that back. To give the kids something to do. We need to give them something positive and a strong outlook on life so with crime and all this kind of stuff, the kids definitely have to have something to do and reintroducing them back to baseball is a great start,” said Eric Barbour, president of Leavell Woods.

Barbour began this project back in 2019 but was postponed when COVID hit. He plans to have the fields and concession stands back safe and ready for play very soon.

“We first tried to do this in 2019 but COVID struck and kind of put a dent on our plans but you know I don’t give up that easy so it’s time for us to come back and make this community better again. We’re planning on starting some free baseball camps so we can get the kids interested back in playing baseball and bringing them out. That’s the purpose of doing this and once we get them interested we can start teaching them the basic of playing baseball and just having fun again, being a kid,” said Barbour.

The revamp will began Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 a.m. Donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated.