JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved the creation of the LeFleur East Business Improvement District.

The Northside Sun reported property owners will pay an additional 7 cents per square foot with their property taxes to pay for projects like beautification and security. Business and property owners within the district’s boundaries voted 62% in favor of creating the district in August.

The additional funds are expected to generate $200,000 starting in January 2024. Of those funds, 55% will go toward landscaping, 35% will go toward public safety and the rest will go toward marketing, administration and a special contingency fund. The Hinds County Tax Collector will collect the funds and the foundation will use them.

The new district’s boundaries extend from north of Hanging Moss Creek to south of Lakeland Drive and LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex and east to west from the Pearl River to Interstate 55 North.

According to the newspaper, the District at Eastover, Highland Village, Maywood Mart, Banner Hall, The Quarter and businesses along Lakeland Drive are included in the new district.