Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant will attend the first annual Lefleur East Foundation Summit. The event welcomes businesses to join the L.E.F. board. The organization will update attendees on its goals and projects for 2019. There will be a reception at 5:30 Thursday, (3/7/19) and the meeting begins at 6:00.
It will be at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. Admission is free.
Lefleur East Foundation Summit
