JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The LeFleur Museum District (LMD) along with the District at Eastover has partnered together to make Spring Break an exciting ‘Week of Wonder.’

LMD’s four uniquely amazing museums are offering visitors special Spring Break events, exhibits, and discounts from March 14-18.

The District at Eastover will offer visitors wonderful dining specials from Cultivation Food Hall and Sal & Mookie’s with the presentation of a “Week of Wonder” dining card given to visitors when they check-in at each museum to redeem their LMD passes.

Special activities & exhibits at each museum include:

MDWFP’s MISSISSIPPI MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE:

Game Changers Exhibit

March 11: Science Makers

March 14-16: Spring Break Science Camp K-3

March 14-18: Teacher Workshops

March 16: Pollinator Day

MS AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY MUSEUM:

March 3 -5: Spring Farm Days, scavenger hunt, and special programming

MS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: A Wonder-ful Week of STEAM themed activities

March 12: NASA Day

March 14-18: Spring Break Camp (not included with LMD pass)

March 14: Science Monday

March 15: Tech Tuesday

March 16: Engineering Wednesday

March 17: Art Thursday

March 18: Math Friday

MS SPORTS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM: