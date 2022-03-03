JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The LeFleur Museum District (LMD) along with the District at Eastover has partnered together to make Spring Break an exciting ‘Week of Wonder.’
LMD’s four uniquely amazing museums are offering visitors special Spring Break events, exhibits, and discounts from March 14-18.
The District at Eastover will offer visitors wonderful dining specials from Cultivation Food Hall and Sal & Mookie’s with the presentation of a “Week of Wonder” dining card given to visitors when they check-in at each museum to redeem their LMD passes.
Special activities & exhibits at each museum include:
MDWFP’s MISSISSIPPI MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE:
- Game Changers Exhibit
- March 11: Science Makers
- March 14-16: Spring Break Science Camp K-3
- March 14-18: Teacher Workshops
- March 16: Pollinator Day
MS AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY MUSEUM:
- March 3 -5: Spring Farm Days, scavenger hunt, and special programming
MS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: A Wonder-ful Week of STEAM themed activities
- March 12: NASA Day
- March 14-18: Spring Break Camp (not included with LMD pass)
- March 14: Science Monday
- March 15: Tech Tuesday
- March 16: Engineering Wednesday
- March 17: Art Thursday
- March 18: Math Friday
MS SPORTS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM:
- Interactive, hands-on, sports themed exhibits for children of all ages
- Virtual Reality exhibit featuring football and boxing
- Completely renovated Hall of Fame Stadium interactive exhibit featuring basketball, soccer, baseball, football, and more
- Women in Baseball traveling exhibit only through the month of March