JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – LeFleur’s Bluff Complex leaders will announce the second phase of a top-tier recreation and entertainment facility for the Jackson area on Tuesday, April 12.

LeFleur’s Bluff Complex is the shared campus between the Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum. The first phase of the project was a new playground that opened in December 2021. LeFleur’s Bluff Playground has welcomed over 60,000 guests since its opening.

The second phase of the project includes an adventure trail that connects both museums, a pavilion, a golf experience and more.

The purpose if the project is to bring four museums together, to preserve urban green spaces and to promote outdoor recreational activities for families.