LeFleur’s Bluff Playground opens in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new state-of-the-art playground will open at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex on Friday, December 10, 2021. The complex is the shared campus between the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

“Outdoor experiences build visual-spatial skills, strengthen observation and creativity, improve concentration, and enhance motor and imagination skills,” said Angel Rohnke, Director of the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex.

The playground will feature 80 play activities, including 73 features for children with accessibility needs. A custom We-Go-Swing will allow accessibility to children with and without wheelchairs.

The playground will also be separated into different play areas based on age, for children ages six months to 12 years old.

Courtesy: Mississippi Children’s Museum

“All structures on the playground promote physical activities – from providing greater freedom to run, jump, and climb, to supporting reduced stress levels,” said Emily Hoff, Executive Director for the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Beginning December 10, the LeFleur’s Bluff Playground will be open seven days a week (Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.) Parking is available in the park and at both museums. Admission to the park is free and open to the public.