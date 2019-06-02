Local News

Legendary Creole Queen in New Orleans dies at 96

Restaurant owner Leah Chase desegregated whites and blacks seating them together

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (WJTV) - Leah Chase, the Creole Queen of New Orleans has died at the age of 96 years old.

She was the executive chef and co-owner of the historic and legendary Dooky Chase's restaurant.

She's fed presidents and freedom writers. She broke New Orleans segregation laws by seating black and white patrons together, helping mend the country's divisions one meal at a time.

 

