Lego artist looks to preserve works of Jackson landmarks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The artist behind “Keep Building Jackson” hopes to have his work permanently displayed in the city. However, he needs help from the community.

For years, Scott Crawford has put the City of Jackson on display in Lego-form during the holidays.

“It’s supposed to be fun and entertaining, and it’s supposed to inspire people about the real city. One thing I’ve noticed is that when people see Jackson buildings in miniature, they start to appreciate the real ones, and it’s an interesting effect. I appreciate the real ones, too, and I try and recreate them as best I can,” said Crawford.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic and the progression of Crawford’s multiple sclerosis, the last year the work was on display was in 2019.

“For the 10 years that I did it, it got bigger and bigger every year. I had to out do myself from the next year, you know, and so it got bigger and bigger and bigger. And by 2019, it took a month to set up, and my disease is progressing where I no longer have the stamina to do that whole month of work and then monitor it.”

Crawford said his dream is to create a foundation that would permanently allow his Lego legacy to be enjoyed by everyone.

“To create a case, a glass case for it, so that I can set it up in a public place in Jackson where everyone can enjoy it, and it will be safe from tampering and dust. And it will be lower maintenance because right now it’s really high maintenance when I set it up.”

David Lewis with the City of Jackson is a fan of Crawford’s work. He said to have a display like this in Jackson would be unique, but the project needs funding.

“If the community can really come together or a foundation can come in and support it or even a crowd funding campaign, that can move the dial a lot faster than it could be for the city to say, ‘Hey, let’s allocate these certain funds.’ And it allows for there to be better maintenance and structures in place for the upkeep of that we want to make sure it has a long life forever,” explained Lewis.

Crawford said because of his disease, he will eventually lose the ability and strength to set up his display. He hopes the funding for the case will come through before that happens.

If you would like to contact Crawford about his display or possible funding, you can reach out to him on his Facebook page.