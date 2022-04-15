VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leland man was indicated on multiple counts for the armed robbery of Michel’s Record Shop in Vicksburg on February 19, 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported Jonathan Lamar Rodgers was charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. The indictments were handed down by the grand jury during its March session.

Rodgers was also charged in a separate indictment with non-residential burglary in the reported break-in of Divine Donuts, which occurred about six hours before the robbery of Michel’s.