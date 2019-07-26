Lemonade brings sweet treat for homeless

Barr Elementary students stirred up some sweet goodness this afternoon to help those in need.

“Go this way! Detour! Detour to the lemonade!”

Students in the summer math enrichment program are learning what it means to give back by selling lemonade.

Jordin Flowers says, “We’re getting donations for the homeless to make them bags.”

Every dollar, quarter, and penny raised will go towards toiletries for the homeless in the iVillage area.

The lead instructor, Quintavious Phillips says, “Each year we want to make sure that the kids learn about paying it forward. So this is our activity this year.”

Even though it was scorching hot outside, the students did not let the heat or a little yelling stand in the way of reaching their goal and meeting people along the way.

“There are always people less fortunate than we are, and we have to think about those people, which is why we go to school, and which is why we do things the way we do it”, said Phillips.

Flowers says, “It feels good to be nice. You also have to help others. Sharing is caring.”