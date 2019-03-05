Local News

Les Miserables comes to Thalia Mara Hall

Classic musical features storyline during the French revolution

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Victor Hugo wrote the book in 1862 featuring the story of a young mother forced to take to the streets to provide for her daughter.

More than a hundred years later, the novel would become a wildly popular Broadway musical. The production has touched thousands of people around the world since it first debuted in 1985.

Members of the cast talked with WTV 12's Margaret Ann Carter about the performance.

