Lexington Business & Roads Flood in Holmes County







The town on Lexington received over 6 inches of rainfall Sunday morning, according to National Weather Service estimates.

Much of Holmes County, including Lexington, saw the heavy rains which prompted flash flood warnings through midday.

The worst flooding was along Highway 12, just east of Lexington. A local shop, Sonic, and Church’s were affected by water inside the buildings.

Residents say that “this area has never flooded like this before.” Some were woken up by flash flood alerts on their phones.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency was conducting damage surveys of the area Sunday afternoon.