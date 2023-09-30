LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase in Lexington led to a three-vehicle crash on Friday, September 29.

Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson said an officer was trying to serve a warrant on a suspect, who fled from police. The chase ended in the crash about three to four miles outside of the city on Highway 17.

Henderson said the suspect was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries.

The chief said there was one person in each of the victims’ vehicles. He believes their injuries were minor.

The officer involved in the chase was not involved in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.