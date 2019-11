RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting tonight at 7, the Libby Story Ridgeland will host “Fashion is Art”.

It is a fashion show to benefit Special Olympics Mississippi.

Models from the area will walk the runway with Special Olympics Athletes from the Jackson area in the newest fall fashions.

Libby Story will donate 10% of the day to Special Olympics Mississippi.

The fashion show will be located at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway, #5003, Ridgeland, MS 39157.