Liberty woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-55 in Pike County on Thursday, January 13.

Corporal Craig James said troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. He said a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2004 Honda Accord were traveling north on I-55 when the two vehicles collided.

According to James, Maria Powell, 26, of Liberty, was driving the Chevrolet. She died at the scene. The Honda was being driving by Demetrius Bivins, 25, of Gautier. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.