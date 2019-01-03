Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves joins the race

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Tate Reeves

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss(WJTV) -

Lieutenant Tate Reeves will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2pm. The address for the press conference is 415 Yazoo Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

Reeves will be filing qualifying papers at the Republican Party Headquarters. He will put all the speculation to bed at the press conference.

Phil Bryant is the current Republican governor. Bryant is not able to seek a third term.

Two Republicans, Petal Mayor Hal Marx and state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando will be running for the state’s top office. They are Petal Mayor Hal Marx and state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando.

Attorney General Jim Hood and Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams already announced they would be running for the Democrats.

Reeves is likely to enter the race with more funds than any candidate. Reports indicates Reeves had $5.4 million to Hood’s $656,000.

Let the race begin!