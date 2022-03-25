RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lily Pad Café, which is under construction in Ridgeland, will not open in Spring 2022 as planned. However, the owners said they’re not discouraged.

The goal of the café is to change how the world views people with disabilities. The business will employ, train and equip those with intellectual and developmental delays in the restaurant and hospitality industry to give them skills to transition into other jobs.

“We don’t want this to be, you know, the place where people with special needs work. Our goal is, we want this to be a learning location not only for those who are trained and employed here, but even the community themselves. We want them to learn how to interact with someone that they’re just like anyone else. You just may need to listen a little bit closer or speak a little bit louder as you’re communicating with them,” said Kristin Lape, director of The Lily Pad.

Before breaking ground in 2020, the restaurant was scheduled to open in Spring 2022. However, material delays and renovations costs have set them back.

“Our schedule may not be the same as a regular, you know, contractor’s build. It’s people working with us, so their schedules get moved around, and so it affects everyone. But we’re very appreciative of those that are working with us. And it’s, you know, it’s in God’s timing. It’s when he’s ready for us to be open and and ready to go. It’ll be, you know, his time,” said Lape.

To help with some of the construction costs, The Lily Pad will host its first in-person fundraiser since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The 5K event will take place on April 9.